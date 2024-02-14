'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards' Estranged Wife Calls Cops on Him After Receiving 'Threatening Messages'

Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards could find himself in more trouble soon after his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, claims he threatened her and vowed to return to their house for weapons in a terrifying encounter. A Jan. 31 police incident report obtained by The Ashley details the incident, which prompted Mackenzie to call the police.

It all started with Ryan's return to the house he once shared with his ex and their two children to grab a computer cord. Mackenzie called the police she wanted to be aware her ex was on his way over to the house "in case anything happened," and Ryan requested that a deputy accompany him on his trip. Ryan was unable to find the cord and informed the deputy he would return another day to locate it.

While his trip to the house occurred seemingly without incident, things took a turn later that night, as Mackenzie alleges Ryan sent her some threatening texts. "Shortly after Ryan and I left the residence, Mackenzie called back in advising Ryan texted her threatening messages," the deputy wrote in the police report. "Mackenzie advised Ryan sent her a message stating, 'You're going to be hard-pressed to find another place to live and no one is going to survive anything."

Ryan – who is also dad to son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout – also allegedly vowed to return to the house to "retrieve his weapons," even though Mackenzie told police he had no weapons at their home. "The only weapon in the house is her personal every day [sic] carry pistol," the incident report reads. "Mackenzie stated that she was going to bring the pistol with her to work just in case Ryan comes to the house."

Mackenzie previously sought a restraining order against Ryan on Feb. 8 2023 and told police now she is "scared Ryan could harm her." Ryan was sentenced to almost a year in prison last April after pleading guilty to harassing his ex after he allegedly threatened her with a knife in front of their kids – among other things. Ryan is currently on probation in relation to that conviction and is reportedly scheduled to go before a judge on April 23, although it's unclear if this incident will have any effect on his probation.

"[He] threw me down in the hallway and said if he could not have me no one could," Mackenzie said in a petition ahead of Ryan's February 2023 arrest. "[Ryan] opened [his] pocket knife, put [it] to my back like he was going to kill me," she continued. "This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys." Mackenzie, who also is mom to son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens, filed for divorce from Ryan on Feb. 27, 2023.