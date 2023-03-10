'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Makes Social Media Return After Stalking Arrest

Amid a string of arrests and a divorce pending, Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards has returned to social media. "It is what it is," Ryan, 35, shared via Instagram on March 9. His followers quickly flooded his timeline with negative feedback. Weeks ago, he was arrested for stalking his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards, and she filed for divorce. At thw time of the arrest, InTouch Weekly reported via a police press release. Mackenzie filed for divorce on Feb. 27 and was granted both a restraining order and temporary custody of their children. Before the stalking arrest, Ryan was arrested for harassment and threatening Mackenzie.

Per a Tennesse ABC news affiliate, he allegedly made threats during a verbal argument over the phone. The affidavit says that on Feb. 6, Mackenzie reported him to police and noted that he has a history of violence. She recorded the phone call and two videos to corroborate her complaint against him. Ryan reportedly threatened to send people from the club he joined to where she worked as those people in question believe it's a "big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you."

It wasn't the first batch of threats he reportedly made toward her. Mackenzie claimed that she told him: "I don't want to be with you." He then allegedly responded, "Yeah I hear you…I guess you didn't hear me. What's about to happen to you is gonna be ugly."

Mackenzie felt that Ryan made a threat to her life, thus the police involvement. The Chattanooga Police Department filed a warrant for harassment against Edwards. He was arrested two days later, and she was granted an order of protection against him. The two have been married since 2017. Edwards hasn't commented on the matter publicly.