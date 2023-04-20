'Teen Mom' Mackenzie Edwards Claims Ex Ryan Turned 'Violent' After Divorce Reveal

Mackenzie Edwards says things between her and Ryan Edwards were already not good leading up to their divorce filing, but according to her, things went from bad to worse when he found out she wanted a divorce. In police body cam footage obtained by In Touch, she relays to the police what occurred when she revealed the news. "I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he's known for a minute," she said, noting of the incident that happened on Feb. 10 and led to Ryan's arrest. "He just got crazy and violent, and he's never been that way before, ever." She notes that two of their children "saw the whole thing" but as are good as "can be" amid the chaos. "They just want to come home, and now they can't," she said through tears. Ryan reportedly ransacked and destroyed the place, leaving broken windows, overturned furniture, and graffiti walls. He was arrested that same day for violating a protective order that she'd been granted for a separate order. He was ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park, In Touch confirmed at the time.

Before the Feb 10. arrest, Mackenzie was given a protective order after Ryan allegedly threatened her during a phone conversation. She told police that Ryan has a "history of domestic violence issues," but that she "interpreted this as a legitimate threat on her life."

Mackenzie filed for divorce on Feb. 27. The two have been married since 2017. Edwards hasn't commented on the matter publicly. They have three children.

Ryan rose to fame on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom. He shares a son, Bently Edwards, with his ex, Maci Bookout. The strained relationship between Bently and Ryan has been chronicled over the course of the show. Bookout has complained that on Ryan's previous custody days, Bently spends majority of his time with his paternal grandparents. Ryan's longstanding struggle with substance abuse has been widely reported.