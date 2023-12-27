'Teen Mom': Ryan Edwards Gets Surprise Release Amid Jail Sentence

Ryan Edwards got an early Christmas present. After going before a judge weeks ago and the judge promising he'd spend the holidays in jail, he was granted an early release on the night before Christmas Eve, which allowed him the opportunity to spend the holiday with his family. The Ashley exclusively reported that on December 23, the MTV star was released from the Tennessee jail he'd been incarcerated at since his December 8 court date.

Judge Starnes previously issued the harsh punishment on Edwards at the last court hearing, ordering him to remain in jail at least until his January 17, 2024 court date. The punishment came amid Edwards' string of run-ins with the law, and not completing his court-ordered requirements, which included medications to fight addiction.

Edwards' struggles have been long documented since making his debut on 16 & Pregnant alongside his then-pregnant girlfriend, Maci Bookout. Their co-parenting journey has been chronicled on the spinoff Teen Mom. Though his parents have been active in his son Bently's life, Edwards' involvement has been inconsistent.

His teenage son Bently has shared a close relationship with Bookout's husband, Taylor McKinney. Bookout admits in a recent interview that supporting Edwards in fostering a relationship with Bently has caused tension in her marriage.

"He has raised Bentley with me," she said of McKinney on The Hopeaholics podcast. "There is no 'That's my stepdad' or 'That's my stepson.' [Taylor] is his dad, too. And for Taylor, my husband, his experience is always cleaning up the mess Ryan made."

Because of the history, Bookout says McKinney is on puns and needles hoping Edwards doesn't hurt Bently again. "Being the one to pick the pieces up, being the one who does show up, and you can count on, no questions asked, any time, all the time," she added. "For him, it's been very much like, 'OK, so I have to watch my son and my wife willingly walk back into the danger zone? And just be sitting here, waiting to clean the mess up again? Why?'"