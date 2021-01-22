'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee Defends Against Accusations She's 'Weak' for Taking Back Josh (Exclusive)

✖

Mackenzie McKee is shooting down criticism that she was "weak" to take back husband Josh McKee after the Teen Mom OG couple's infidelity scandal. The reality star opened up to PopCulture.com about her marriage ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 26 return of the MTV show, explaining how leaving Josh and moving to Florida ultimately was what brought them back together.

Following the loss of mom Angie Douthit to cancer in December 2019 and the dissolution of her marriage, Mackenzie told PopCulture she decided to pack up her three kids — Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 6, and 4-year-old Broncs — to move from Oklahoma to Florida. "My life was so bad, and I was so dark, I had to have change," she explained, adding that the southern state had more opportunity for business growth.

"[Josh] is a very, very simple guy, despite what we went through," she continued. "When I was getting ready to move, I was not wanting him to move with me. I wanted a divorce and he didn't." A lot of the problems between Mackenzie and Josh stemmed from them getting together and getting pregnant at just 15, which the MTV star said caused them both to miss out on a lot of normal life experiences.

But when she did start to date other people amid their split, Mackenzie joked she realized they were all "idiots." That, plus realizing just how much she missed him when she was living alone with the kids down in Florida, helped the two begin to mend their marriage. "I think the best thing I ever did was leave him," the BODYBYMAC founder told PopCulture, adding later of Josh's wild streak, "That was a turning point for Josh in our relationship, and I think he appreciates me more. ...No one can fill that part of what Josh fills in my life, and no one can fill what I have in his life."

Now that the two are back together and building a life in Florida with their kids, Mackenzie said it's "unfortunate" she can't even post a photo with him without people commenting negatively about their relationship. "The only thing that bothers me is people thinking I’m weak for taking a cheating husband back," she insisted. "I’m tired of looking like I took back a cheating husband, because that’s not our story." For more of McKee's story, as well as those of co-stars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell and Cheyenne Floyd, don't miss the return of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

