'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell 'Definitely' Wants Another Child After Suffering Miscarriage: 'Up to the Universe' (Exclusive)

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are leaving the timing of adding another child to their family "up to the universe" after the Teen Mom OG star suffered a second miscarriage in November. Lowell opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience ahead of the Tuesday, Jan. 26 return of the MTV show, revealing that she could see a "big difference" in how she handled the loss from her first miscarriage.

"I feel like no matter when you go through it, as a woman, when you get a positive pregnancy test you start feeling excited and hopeful," Lowell shared of losing her pregnancy soon after learning she was expecting. The reality star is mom to daughters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 23 months, whom she shares with Baltierra, and placed firstborn Carly for adoption when she was just a teenager.

While the first miscarriage prompted Lowell to seek help at a mental health facility, Lowell said losing a second pregnancy, she felt her "mental health work really stepped up to the plate." While she definitely "mourned and cried," the MTV star was able to move forward thanks to the work she has been doing on herself. "I think I could just tell a big difference," she told PopCulture. "The first miscarriage that I had really overcame me — my anxiety was in high gear and wouldn’t leave for weeks."

Lowell hopes that being open about her miscarriage will be "good for women to know they're not alone" when it comes to the common occurrence. "Nobody should have a stigma about that, and it’s something we should talk about more," she said. As for the possibility of having another baby, Lowell and Baltierra "definitely do want to have one more child," but feel it will happen when the time is right. "It’s up to the universe," the Conquering Chaos author said.

Filming the new season of Teen Mom OG through her miscarriage as well as the COVID-19 pandemic was "a lot," she admits, but living in a rural area of Michigan has at least provided her family with an opportunity to get outside when it's warm enough. For more of Lowell's story, as well as those of co-stars Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd, don't miss the return of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

