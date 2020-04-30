'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Talks the Status of Her Relationship With Husband Josh After Difficult Year (Exclusive)

Mackenzie McKee is putting her relationship with husband Josh McKee in God's hands after a difficult year in which their marriage almost came to an end following his infidelity. The Teen Mom OG star opened up to PopCulture.com earlier this week, admitting it was a "very humbling" year in which she not only lost her mother to cancer, but also was "deeply wounded and betrayed" by her husband, with whom she shares three children.

Admitting she had "not been the best wife" in the past, caring about "fame" and not paying Josh enough attention, Mackenzie said of his infidelity, "It did change the way I feel about him since last year." Fighting for Mackenzie amid their separation, Josh showed her the depth of his love with a surprise second proposal at the end of a romantic scavenger hunt, which the reality star wanted to clarify he didn't know would be filmed.

"It airs and everyone thinks MTV planned it," she said with a laugh. "You think Josh would do something MTV tells him to do?" It's that kind of criticism that can weigh on a relationship, Mackenzie added: "Everyone tells me he should be better, and then when he is, they don't want to accept it. ...I don't feel like anyone wanted us to work out, honestly."

For now, Mackenzie is "laying low" with her marriage. "I don't even go out with him anymore. I'm just letting Josh be who he wants to be," she told PopCulture. "He lives here, and we don't fight. He has been the same as on the day of proposal, and none of that went back."

As for the future, the couple is working on forgiving each other and relying on God to show them the way. "If I was listening to social media, the right thing to do is divorce him," Mackenzie said, noting that if she was listening to family, then the right thing would be to stay together. "I can't listen to humans anymore, they’re too confusing," she said, adding that she's asked God, "If I belong with Josh, then let us be peacefully together." To watch Mackenzie's emotional journey continue, tune in to Teen Mom OG, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on the Teen Mom OG cast members from PopCulture, click here.