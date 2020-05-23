'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee Clarifies Cheating Claim But Still 'Walks Away' From Husband
Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie McKee is now clarifying her recent Facebook post that accused her husband, Josh McKee, of having an affair. In a series of tweets posted on Friday, McKee cleared that she does not explicitly accuse Josh of physical infidelity. Instead, she brands the situation as an "emotional affair."
In her original Facebook post, McKee recounted how she went through Josh's call and text logs to find he had been texting her cousin 300 to 600 times each month. He also allegedly made numerous phone calls to the unnamed cousin while he was fishing late at night. She described these actions as "obviously another affair," referencing his past infidelity. He was said to be seeking advice on how to help the MTV personality cope with her mother's recent death, which McKee still took offense with.
I never used the word “banging” or “cheating” please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy. Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 22, 2020
In these clarifications, McKee admitted she was "a bit dramatic on the number" of texts, but the fact they hid them from her was "enough to walk away." She further noted that the two were not physical, "but it was wrong," regardless. Scroll through to see all McKee's comments about the situation.
They refuse to call it that. But I do think an emotional affair is a thing. I do not go to men for marital advice. Unless a counselor.— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 22, 2020
Not physically but it was wrong.— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 23, 2020
I was a bit dramatic on the number but it was a lot of text. In a time he should have been focusing on getting me Help.— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 23, 2020
I’m not sure the time of the phone calls but he was fishing until 3 am a lot latly. Who knows what time the calls happened. But like I said. I walked away so I don’t have to ever wonder.— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 23, 2020
But it was being hidden from me. Point blank.— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 23, 2020
Yes. Tabloids used the word cheat and bang. Not me. But them texting was being hidden from me and the situation was not ok— Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 23, 2020
