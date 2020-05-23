'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee Clarifies Cheating Claim But Still 'Walks Away' From Husband

Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie McKee is now clarifying her recent Facebook post that accused her husband, Josh McKee, of having an affair. In a series of tweets posted on Friday, McKee cleared that she does not explicitly accuse Josh of physical infidelity. Instead, she brands the situation as an "emotional affair."

In her original Facebook post, McKee recounted how she went through Josh's call and text logs to find he had been texting her cousin 300 to 600 times each month. He also allegedly made numerous phone calls to the unnamed cousin while he was fishing late at night. She described these actions as "obviously another affair," referencing his past infidelity. He was said to be seeking advice on how to help the MTV personality cope with her mother's recent death, which McKee still took offense with.

I never used the word “banging” or “cheating” please stop stalking and digging for relatives and invading privacy. Josh was texting and calling her for advice on how to handle me and to me that was wrong on both ends and enough to walk away. Now let’s all move along — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) May 22, 2020

In these clarifications, McKee admitted she was "a bit dramatic on the number" of texts, but the fact they hid them from her was "enough to walk away." She further noted that the two were not physical, "but it was wrong," regardless. Scroll through to see all McKee's comments about the situation.