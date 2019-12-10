‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee’s Mom Dies After Cancer Battle

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee‘s mother, Angie Douthit, passed away Monday after years battling aggressive cancer. The tragic news was announced Tuesday on Douthit’s Instagram, where she had kept friends and family updated on her cancer journey.

“On Monday, December 9 at 11:37pm, Angie finished her race,” the caption began after a selection from ‭‭1 Corinthians‬ ‭11:1‬. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang, and shared funny Angie stories.”

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018. She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into wildfire of hope that spread over the world,” the post continued. “She wasn’t able to sleep an entire night so she would wake up around 3am to write her posts.”

Douthit will be remembered for her strong faith, dedication and the love for her family and friends, the post noted.

“We watched her get up everyday in the darkest hours of the night to spread the brightest light that she knew of, her Savior Jesus Christ,” the caption reads. “There were times when she wrote her posts through pain and confusion. There were times at the end when she couldn’t type and would ask her daughters to type for her but she would not give up spreading the gospel message of hope. In nearly two years, she never missed her daily post…tomorrow she will.”

Ending with a call-out to her followers, the author wrote, “But this is where you pick up the baton and run like she did mighty warrior. You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

In an August episode of Teen Mom OG, Douthit broke the news to her daughter that her cancer had progressed to the point where doctors were estimating she had about six months to live.

“I wanted to tell you I was better. But they told me that it’s in both femurs; it’s in my breast bone; it’s in my hip bones; this backbone that’s attached to your hip bone, it’s back there; it’s half of my liver,” she said in the episode. “It’s in the lymph nodes of my colon and the lymph nodes in my lungs. I have another tumor in my head.”

“[The doctor] said six months would be really, really pushing it,” she continued.”The doctors know they can’t do anything about this, really.”

Photo credit: MTV