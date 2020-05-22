'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Accuses Husband Josh of Cheating on Her With a Family Member

✖

It sounds like Mackenzie McKee is fed up with her husband, Josh. The Teen Mom star spoke out against her husband in an impassioned Facebook post, which included accusations that he was cheating on her.

In the Facebook post, McKee wrote that she was ready to "walk away" from her marriage, as noted by E! Online. She went on to explain that it was a decision she came to after learning that he'd been having an affair with her "close cousin" Ashley. "What all went on? [I don't know]," she wrote. "My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her." She went on to explain she suspected him of having an affair back in December, just weeks after her mother died. She added that he made her feel like "a freak for crying and being depressed" over her death.

"Life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fishing all night," the reality star continued. "Again, I wondered, 'What is wrong with me, I need him here to hold me together,' but gave him grace and knew he didn't know how to handle it." She went on to say she checked his phone, where she found suspected evidence that he and her cousin were carrying on an affair. She added that she was in "utter shock" over the whole thing, and was in utter disbelief that he could "watch [his] wife lose her mom," and then cheat on her.

However, McKee also admitted that "people tried to tell" her that her husband was lying to her, instead she "just made excuses for him." She added that she's "now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie."

McKee had spoken out about her mother's death earlier in May, and how she wouldn't be able to watch the Teen Mom episode that featured her late mother's funeral. Along with calling 2019 "the worst year of my life." In an Instagram post, she wrote that she "spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together."

In April, McKee told PopCulture.com about her storied relationship with her husband. "It airs and everyone thinks MTV planned it," McKee said. "You think Josh would do something MTV tells him to do? Everyone tells me he should be better, and then when he is, they don't want to accept it. ...I don't feel like anyone wanted us to work out, honestly."