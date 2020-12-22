'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Lowell Wants 'One More Baby' After Suffering Miscarriage

✖

Catelynn Lowell is mourning her recent pregnancy loss, sharing how difficult the experience has been for her with followers on social media. The Teen Mom OG star, 28, shared an update on her emotional state on Facebook Monday after revealing earlier this month she experienced a miscarriage at the end of November.

"I just want one more baby," the MTV star wrote in her status. "Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more. If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have." She added a screenshot of the message on her Instagram Story, adding, "Infant loss/miscarriage grief is real. You are NOT alone and I know I’m not either. Shuts [sic] hard sometimes. And that grief/sadness comes in waves and that’s OK."

Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, also 28, share daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 22 months. The couple also welcomed daughter Carly, 11, in 2009 and placed her for adoption, as shown on 16 and Pregnant. Lowell and Baltierra have remained in contact with Carly and her parents over the years, but have struggled with the parameters of the adoption agreement, as seen on Teen Mom OG over the years.

Earlier this month, Lowell revealed she and Baltierra learned last month that she was pregnant, only to experience the loss of that pregnancy just days later. "I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby," Lowell wrote on Instagram on Dec. 8. "I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year."

The reality star explained that she came forward with her story to help other women experiencing something similar. "I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this,” she wrote. "This was painful to share, but again, you’re not alone." Lowell previously experienced a miscarriage in 2018, which prompted suicidal thoughts that caused her to seek mental health treatment, as seen on Teen Mom OG.