‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reunite With Carly’s Adoptive Parents

The Teen Mom OG reunion gave fans a rare glimpse into stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra‘s relationship with their first daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis. During an interview that aired during part one of the reunion on Monday night, the two sets of parents reflected on the 10 years that have passed since Carly was adopted.

Dr. Drew Pinsky asked Brandon and Teresa if they could have guessed all those years ago that Lowell and Baltierra would still be together today.

“I mean, look at the clip, and if you go back to 16 & Pregnant, I mean, Catelynn and Tyler were pretty tight and bonded,” Teresa said. “So it’s not necessarily surprising when we go back to what we think of what we knew of them when we first met them.”

Teresa also revealed that she and Brandon were surprised to find out that Lowell and Baltierra would be starring on an MTV reality show.

“We did not see that one coming! Of all the adoption possible scenarios,” she said.

Both Lowell and Baltierra expressed gratitude to Carly’s adoptive parents for letting them have a relationship with her.

“Thank you for letting us be involved and just see her and just being amazing parents for her,” Baltierra said. “We couldn’t have really asked for anything more, honestly.”

“That’s very kind,” Brandon replied. “The first thing that comes to our mind, as always, is thankfulness and gratefulness for y’all. And I mean, we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for that.”

Lowell recalled that Carly “adored” her and Baltierra’s daughters Nova and Vaeda when they interacted on the show earlier this season.

“[She zoomed] right to her. It was crazy. She’s a nurturer, Carly,” Baltierra agreed. “She’s very, very maternal. You can tell.”

“At the end of the day, regardless of what’s going on personally with me and [Catelynn] or Brandon and Teresa, seeing all those girls together, it’s like, this is what it’s all about. Whatever we have to do to make sure this happens all the time, it is important for the kids.”

Part 2 of Teen Mom OG‘s reunion airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.