'Teen Mom OG' Fans Send Catelynn Lowell Love After She Suffers Miscarriage Days After Discovering Pregnancy

Teen Mom OG fans are sending messages of love and support to Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, after they revealed Lowell recently suffered a miscarriage. The parents, who share daughters Nova, 5, and Vaeda, 2, and are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, who was adopted, shared the tragic news with fans on Tuesday.

In a post shared to social media, Lowell revealed that she suffered a miscarriage just shortly after learning she was pregnant. The Teen Mom star said that she was "still in the thick of dealing with this loss," admitting she is dealing with "all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year." She went on to state that she had chosen to open up about her loss in the hopes that it would let others experiencing the same thing know that they "are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it." She added that she is "there" for those going through the same experience and that she wants to "help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv)

Speaking with Champion Daily, Lowell revealed that she learned she was pregnant a few days before Thanksgiving and had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day. She said that after experiencing the excitement of seeing a positive pregnancy test, "all of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."

Lowell's willingness to share her story struck a chord with Teen Mom OG fans. After sharing the heartbreaking news, many of her followers flocked to social media to share messages of love and support. Scroll down to see what they are saying.