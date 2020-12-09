'Teen Mom OG' Fans Send Catelynn Lowell Love After She Suffers Miscarriage Days After Discovering Pregnancy
Teen Mom OG fans are sending messages of love and support to Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, after they revealed Lowell recently suffered a miscarriage. The parents, who share daughters Nova, 5, and Vaeda, 2, and are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, who was adopted, shared the tragic news with fans on Tuesday.
In a post shared to social media, Lowell revealed that she suffered a miscarriage just shortly after learning she was pregnant. The Teen Mom star said that she was "still in the thick of dealing with this loss," admitting she is dealing with "all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year." She went on to state that she had chosen to open up about her loss in the hopes that it would let others experiencing the same thing know that they "are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it." She added that she is "there" for those going through the same experience and that she wants to "help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this."
View this post on Instagram
Speaking with Champion Daily, Lowell revealed that she learned she was pregnant a few days before Thanksgiving and had suffered a miscarriage on Thanksgiving Day. She said that after experiencing the excitement of seeing a positive pregnancy test, "all of that came crashing down. We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions."
Lowell's willingness to share her story struck a chord with Teen Mom OG fans. After sharing the heartbreaking news, many of her followers flocked to social media to share messages of love and support. Scroll down to see what they are saying.
❤️— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) December 8, 2020
We love ya’ll! Your family has so much love to give, sending so much love and prayers during this time! xoxo @TylerBaltierra pic.twitter.com/rqIzdCx8wg— Sheri Lee Wells (@SheriLeeWells) December 8, 2020
Thank you @CatelynnLowell for sharing your story. ❤️
Pregnancy loss is common and heartbreaking. What to know if you or someone you love has suffered a miscarriage: https://t.co/uQ4aMN27uP via @Bedsider @TeenMom— Power to Decide (@powertodecide) December 9, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I have had 3 losses over the past 3 years. My last being January of this year. I can tell you it does get easier, but is something that your heart will always hold onto. I am now currently 38 weeks. You will have your #rainbowbaby xoxoxo— Jenna Basil (@jenna_mick) December 8, 2020
My heart goes out to u🙏 https://t.co/yKZD3pSxaS— Jodi (@Jodi10501115) December 8, 2020
I am so sorry for you and your family's loss Sending my prayers to you and your family during this difficult time.— Ashley Rakestraw (@Cheermaster500) December 8, 2020
I am so sorry for you, Tyler and family. I know what it feels like when your heart is actually breaking as well. Our son would have been 26 years old this year, had he lived. Lean on each other, love each other, and hold on the best you can.— @unskinnyRAfighter (@susankbpayne) December 8, 2020
So sorry Catelynn. My prayers are with all of you— leslie stephens (@sissyleslie) December 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss doll. I lost a baby too and its heartbreaking but props to you for speaking up because it is so hard! Sending lots of love and light your way. You are not alone hun! ❤— Brittany Griffin (@Britti_griff) December 9, 2020
I’m so sorry to see this devastating and heartbreaking news. God’s peace and mercy to you and your family. My hugs, prayers and sympathy to you. 💜— *DeannieRose* (@deannewood) December 9, 2020
You’re such a wonderful family and I can’t even imagine how you all must be feeling right now. We’re all here for you ❤️— Hannah McNay (@HannahMcnay) December 8, 2020
Sorry for yours and Tyler's loss catelynn x https://t.co/jyqvNojBHy— Rebecca Kebbell (@kebbell_rebecca) December 8, 2020
Thank you for always being so vulnerable with us. This must be difficult for you to talk about. Thank you for talking to us about it.— Deanna Davis (@DeannaRouse) December 8, 2020
I’m so sorry for you two; I wish there was something else I could say or do to make your feel better or help. Know that our thoughts and prayers from your fans are with you both and your family during this time— Dawn (@CorpsePrincezz) December 8, 2020