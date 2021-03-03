'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Moves to Florida, Shares Relationship Update With Josh

✖

Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG saw Mackenzie McKee making her way to Florida with her three children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. As she noted in the previous episode, her estranged husband, Josh McKee, did not go with the family amid the couple's relationship woes. During a conversation that McKee had with Josh on Tuesday night's episode, she revealed whether she wanted him to move to Florida to be with her and the kids.

While on the road, McKee explains to her children that it will take three days for them to get to Florida. At one point during their road trip, she tells her kids that she has to call her late mother, Angie Douthit, in order to leave a message on her phone in order to tell her about the big changes that they're going through (since her mother passed away in December 2019 after a battle with cancer, she leaves her the message in an effort to still keep her mom's spirit alive). McKee gets a bit choked up as she leaves a message for her mom, telling her that she's going big just as she promised. She also told her that she will make her "proud" in regards to her major move with the kids.

Later on, during the course of their road trip, McKee receives a call from Josh. He tells the family that he loves and misses them. Josh also says that he's interested in moving to Florida to be with them, which leaves McKee hesitant. She explains that she's not sure about him moving with them given the current state of their relationship. But, he says that he doesn't want anyone else and that he would do "anything" for her. Ultimately, she tells him that she still needs some time to heal, meaning that him moving in with them wouldn't be the best decision.

By the end of the episode, McKee and her children make it to their new home in Florida. She gets a call from her sister, Whitney, and gives her updates about their move and her conversation with Josh. The Teen Mom OG star said that she misses her family and that her kids miss Josh. But, she is adamant in the fact that moving to Florida on her own, for the time being, was the right decision for herself.