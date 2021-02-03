'Teen Mom OG': Mackenzie McKee Contemplates Move to Florida as Kamala Harris Scandal Plays Out

✖

On Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie McKee received a job opportunity thanks to her partnership with Justice Nutrition. As she was filming one of her workouts, McKee received a call from the company, who asked her to move to Florida in order to become a more dedicated member of the team. Not only did this life update come amidst her marriage struggles with her husband, Josh McKee, but this episode aired days after McKee came under fire for her racially insensitive comments against Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the episode, McKee received a call from Justice Nutrition, a fitness brand that she has been partnered with for some time. The company said that they wanted the reality star to move to Florida, which is where their headquarters are located. She expressed her interest in the opportunity, saying that she wanted to take the independent "jump" and move to the state with her three young children. Since she has been on the outs with her husband, McKee discussed the situation with her sister, Whitney, who was fully on board with her decision to move. The Teen Mom OG star did end up telling Josh about the job opportunity and the potential move, and he said that he was fine with it. After also discussing the situation with her father, McKee ultimately decided that moving to Florida was the right thing for her to do in order to grow.

While McKee's storyline on the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG revolved around growth, the reality star has been in the news lately for some of the negative statements that she has made about Vice President Harris. On Facebook, McKee reportedly posted a status that read, per The Hollywood Gossip, "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them." One of her friends then commented on the post with, "I started reading the first paragraph and I was like, umm, imma have to disagree [laughing emoji]. Then I kept reading and I'm like yep, that's why we're friends." McKee replied, "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in the world, that is the one who is making history."

Given the history surrounding the term "colored," referring to Harris, the first woman, first Black person, and the first person of South Asian descent to hold the vice presidency, or any other individual of color as such is racist and inappropriate. In light of that report, many Teen Mom OG fans called for McKee's removal from the program, particularly as this is not the first instance in which she has reportedly issued racially insensitive statements. However, as of the time of the article's publication, the reality star is indeed still a part of the MTV show.