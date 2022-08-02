'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Goes off on Fans Who Think She's 'Gonna Go Downhill' After Divorce

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie McKee shared in July that she was separating from her husband, Josh McKee. Since sharing that news, fans have weighed in with their own takes on the situation. But, the reality star has a message for the specific legion of fans who believe that she is "gonna go downhill" following the split.

According to Monsters and Critics, McKee addressed those who have criticized her after announcing her split from Josh. The publication noted that the mom-of-three went out with her friends and was seen dancing along to a Britney Spears track. Even though she appeared to have fun with her friends, she apparently received some negative comments from those online. In response to that negativity, McKee wondered where those individuals were when she was in a much lower place.

People see me unleashed and finally happy after years of hell "I'm worried you are gonna go downhill" bitch why were you not worried when I was suicidal and being emotionally abused daily. I'm good and free. Never been better in fact. — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) August 1, 2022

She began by writing that now that she's "unleashed and finally happy," she's received comments from fans inquiring about her well-being. As she referenced, some of those individuals have apparently wondered whether she's "gonna go downhill." But, McKee continued to write that those same people did not appear to be concerned when she was "suicidal and being emotionally abused daily." The Teen Mom star added, "I'm good and free. Never been better in fact."

McKee's comments come shortly after she announced her split from her husband, with whom she shares three children — Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs. Alongside photos of the couple in happier times, she wrote, "With all the messages I'm receiving and articles coming out, I wanted you guys to hear what's going on from me alone. [Sometimes] things work and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn't work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done. I will always respect him as the father of my children but it's time for me to find my [happiness]."

The Teen Mom OG alum continued to open up about the split in an interview with Celebuzz. During the interview, she further explained why she and Josh split yet again, telling the outlet, "I'm stepping into an entire new life and new me. The things I use to cry over, are now a walk in the park. I'm so thankful for the past 12 years with Josh and what they taught me. Josh and I are both still young with an entire life ahead of us. And I wish nothing but peace and happiness for him and his future. Everyone has their own story, and this is mine."