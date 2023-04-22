Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards Reacts to Husband Ryan's Prison Time

Mackenzie Edwards has little sympathy for her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, as he faces prison time. Teen Mom alum spoke with The Sun about Ryan's legal troubles, much of which have involved her in recent months. "It's a start. He's an addict," she told The Sun. "There are four other charges pending. Hopefully, he'll get more." He was sentenced to serve one year in prison after he pleaded guilty to harassment charges against Mackenzie. He can be granted an early release if he shows good behavior for a long enough time in the slammer.

She says things between her and Ryan were already rocky before her divorce filing, but according to her, things went from bad to worse. In police body cam footage obtained by In Touch, she tells police what occurred when she broke the news to Ryan that she wanted out of the marriage.

"I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he's known for a minute," she said. The incident happened on Feb. 10 and led to Ryan's arrest. "He just got crazy and violent, and he's never been that way before, ever." She says that two of their three children "saw the whole thing" but as are good as "can be" amid the chaos. "They just want to come home, and now they can't," she said through tears. Ryan reportedly ransacked and destroyed the place, leaving broken windows, overturned furniture, and graffiti walls. He was arrested that same day for violating a protective order that she'd been granted for a separate order. He was ordered to immediately vacate the residence.

She filed for divorce on Feb. 27. The two have been married since 2017.

Ryan was introduced to MTV fans on 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom. He shares a son, Bently Edwards, with his ex, Maci Bookout. The strained relationship between Bently and Ryan has been chronicled over the course of the show. Bookout has complained that on Ryan's previous custody days, Bently spends majority of his time with his paternal grandparents. Ryan's longstanding struggle with substance abuse has been widely reported.