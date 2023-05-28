'Teen Mom' Couple's Relationship Called Into Question

Have Teen Mom's Ashley Jones and Bar Smith ended their relationship? Conflicting comments from Smith have fans confused. Earlier in May, Smith posted a message stating that he and Jones' marriage, which began in 2021, was over. The comment was seen by The Ashley's Reality Roundup before being deleted.

"So we want to clear the air," read the message that remained for about 40 minutes before being removed. "I have had amazing times and learned so many things from Ashley. I will forever be grateful for everything but unfortunately we have come to unforeseen issues, and people grow apart. There is no specific blame being placed on either but we had both respectfully agreed to part ways and continue with life unfortunately without each other. I will always be there when I'm needed and so will she, but the time to separate has come."

However, Smith would return to social media later in the month. As The Hollywood Gossip reports, he made a series of vague comments that are leading Teen Mom fans to believe that Smith and Jones are working out their issues.

"Some Men don't grow up so their women outgrow them," Smith wrote in an Instagram Story post that included a photo with Jones. "No productive person wants to be in a relationship with no communication, no compassion, no romance, no affection, no common goals towards life or drive to get there."

It they are calling things off, it wouldn't be the first time Jones and Smith have broken up. Jones and Smith got engaged during Season 1 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. They called off their engagement in May 2019 when they announced a public breakup. Jones confirmed in October 2020 that she was again engaged to Smith in an Instagram Q&A with fans. Teen Mom 2 viewers were able to watch the proposal on the show.

Afterward, Smith and Jones secretly got married in 2021, with Jones publicly confirming the marriage in December 2021. Smith and Jones have one child, Holly, who is five years old. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2021 but had been planning a big wedding celebration set for Sept. 30. Jones filmed for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Season 1B while shopping for her dress and planning the wedding.

It seems as if Jones and Smith have been having some issues for quite some time. Neither party has kept any of the pictures of their spouse on their social media accounts, as they had deleted most of them a while back. Jones has been living in Las Vegas, attending nursing school, while Smith has been living and spending most of his time in Northern California, where he has been battling some past legal issues. There has been no comment from Jones regarding Smith's decision to release a statement regarding their breakup, then delete it shortly after.