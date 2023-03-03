'Teen Mom': Maci Bookout Gets Cryptic With Reported Response to Ex Ryan Edwards' Arrest

Teen Mom star Maci Bookout seemingly had a response to Ryan Edwards' recent arrest and divorce drama. InTouch Weekly reported that Bookout shared a cryptic quote on Instagram on Thursday amid her ex's scandal. It was recently reported that Ryan's wife, Mackenzie Edwards, filed for divorce. Days after she filed for divorce, Ryan was arrested for allegedly stalking her.

On Thursday, Bookout posted a quote on Instagram that read, "If you absolutely must talk about them, talk about them to God; make it a matter of prayer." In her caption, she wrote three prayer hands emojis. Considering that there's been plenty of talk about Ryan's current drama, it's easy to see why some fans felt as though her post served as a cryptic statement on all of the news. A day before she made this post, Ryan, with whom she shares her 14-year-old son Bentley, was arrested for allegedly stalking his estranged wife and violating a protective order.

Ryan was reportedly arrested on Wednesday by the Hamilton County Sheriff's department. The Teen Mom alum was subsequently released on bond on Thursday. This is far from the first serious matter that Ryan has been involved in. It's actually not even the only time that he's been arrested within the past month. All of this drama began in late January, which is when Ryan first accused Mackenzie of cheating on him.

"Take wife down off this I'm not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys….tomorrow can't get here fast enough!" Ryan wrote. "[Don't] you know what happens when u lay with dogs?….wait look at who I'm talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing." Days later, he said that he was in the "wrong" and that they were working on their marriage. But, they weren't actually able to make things work.

Ryan was arrested for allegedly harassing Mackenzie after he posted a revealing photo of her online. The reality star was also charged with possession of drugs and a controlled substance and violating an order of protection after he contacted Mackenzie's father to let her know that he was going to their home to pick up his belongings. Weeks after this incident, Mackenzie filed for divorce. At the same time, she was granted a restraining order against Ryan and temporary custody of their two kids.