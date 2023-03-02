'Teen Mom' Alum Ryan Edwards Arrested Again Amid Divorce

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards just can't stay out of trouble. Weeks, after he was, was arrested for stalking his Mackenzie Edwards, and she filed for divorce, he's been arrested again for stalking her, per InTouch Weekly. "Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges: Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection," police noted per a press release on March 1. Mackenzie filed for divorce on Feb. 27. Both a restraining order and temporary custody were granted at the time, In Touch previously confirmed. Before his arrest, he was given warrants for stalking and violating a protective order, which were filed on Feb. 23.

Regarding his harassment and threats of his estranged wife, a Tennesse ABC news affiliate, Edwards allegedly threatened his wife during a verbal argument over the phone. The affidavit says that on Feb. 6, Mackenzie reported him to police and noted that he has a history of violence. Mackenzie told police she recorded the phone call and handed police two videos to corroborate her complaint against him. She says Edwards threatened to send people from the club he joined to where she worked as those people in question believe it's a "big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you."

Edwards reportedly made several threats. Mackenzie says she told Edwards: "I don't want to be with you." He then allegedly responded, "Yeah I hear you…I guess you didn't hear me. What's about to happen to you is gonna be ugly."

Mackenzie felt that Edwards made a threat to her life. The Chattanooga Police Department filed a warrant for harassment against Edwards. He was arrested two days later, and she was granted an order of protection against him. The two have been married since 2017. Edwards hasn't commented on the matter publicly.