'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Armed Break-In at Home

Jenelle Evans has recounted the horrific details of the attempted break-in to her North Carolina house, clearly grateful that she survived. In a TikTok video on Thursday, the former Teen Mom star revealed what happened to her last weekend, revealing that it happened during the night while she and her 14-year-old son, Jace, were home.

An unidentified man, who Evans had never seen before and was not her husband, suddenly appeared on her property and tried to enter her home. Afterward, she described having to wake up Jace, huddling together with him and calling 911, while the unknown man tried wrenching her sliding glass door open, and the only thing that kept him from doing so was a stick blocking it from the floor.

As Evans noted, she did have a gun with her at the time. However, she didn't want to use it if she didn't have to because she did not want to put her young son through any trauma. Ultimately, she stated that the man only stopped after he realized she was with her teenage son and apologized.

Evans asserts that he told her he was at the wrong house, but she disputes that claim, stating that she lives out in the country on a 10-acre property, and she believes he was trying to harm her in some way.

This reality star says she has captured footage of the individual on camera and is working with police on the investigation. She is planning to share this footage with the public soon in hopes of getting some help tracking him down. According to TMZ, police received the call as an attempted break-in, and they described the suspect as a Hispanic male.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Department, when a deputy responded to Evans' residence for a call about a break-in, the suspect had already fled by the time the police arrived on the scene.

A man, who remains unidentified, tried to enter Evan's home by force through the rear of the residence. After failing to gain entry, he threw her belongings from her garage into the yard. Upon further investigation, it became evident that nothing was missing. However, there was some damage done to the back lock. Evans didn't specify where her husband, David Eason, was at the time.