‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Checks Into Month-Long Treatment Facility

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has announced that she’s checked into a 28-day trauma treatment center. Taking to Instagram, Abraham revealed the news in a video, saying, “I am taking time for my healing.” She continued, “I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

Abraham continued, “No matter your traumas-whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them-I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years.” The 30-year-old also stated that she wanted to reveal the news herself before anyone “could make up anything” about her. “I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition,” she said. “Sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives, untraumatize themselves and I hope you can look into a trauma treatment center near you and get the help and support that you deserve and I look forward to a brighter future for my family, my work colleagues and for my career.”

Many of Abraham’s fans and followers have taken to the post’s comments section and showered the reality TV star with support. “Good luck Farrah!! Sending you Hope, [love], and blessings. As a person with lifetime of ptsd… it is a road of struggles. Self-care is #1. Proud of you for this,” one fan wrote.

“Take this time away to really look inward and heal,” someone else offered. “Your trauma started a long time ago. There are no cameras, no phones, no paparazzi – at the end of the day you lay your head down on your pillow with yourself and that’s the only persons opinion that matters. Thinking good thoughts for you and your healing.”

“I love your honesty and candidness you have always portrayed ton the public from the therapy you did both private and publicly to just being an activist in mental health awareness,” a third follower wrote. “You are helping to de stigmatized mental health. I wish you much success over the next 28 days and I hope you get the closure and the rehabilitation that you deserve.” The supportive fan concluded their message by saying, “See you soon Farrah.”