‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason Scores Legal Win Over Jenelle Evans

David Eason won’t see any issues for any alleged trespassing or theft after being accused by ex Jenelle Evans. According to TMZ, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said that Eason only took items he was allowed to take, closing the case and denying that Eason broke any court order.

Eason had reached out to the police before going to the property, requesting a “civil standby” so he could be sure the items he was taking didn’t violate the no-contact order. Despite this, his ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 star is holding to the notion that Eason shouldn’t be on the property at all.

“The no contact order clearly states that David isn’t allowed on the property regardless of Jenelle not being there,” Evans’ rep told the outlet. “The no contact order prohibits David from being on the property, any place of business or employment etc.”

The rep also adds that the reality star’s lawyer will now be assisting in action against Eason for alleged property that was destroyed, seeking compensation. Evans had alleged that Eason and three other men “broke onto her property” while she was away. She did speak to the officer on the scene and was informed that he was allowed to get his tools, but was told to unload the dirt bikes and four-wheelers from his transportation, which he did after the officer informed him.

Evans and Eason are sure to continue sparring as their separation and divorce progresses. After filing for legal separation, Evans moved to Los Vegas to live near her new romance, August Keen. Evans also received a six-month protective order against Eason back in May, citing abuse.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses. The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board,” Evans explained on TikTok.

The two continue to square off, with a custody battle looming for their daughter Ensley, 7. Evans also shares son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 9, with ex Nathan Griffith.