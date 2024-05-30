'Teen Mom' Alum Mackenzie McKee Announces Engagement to Khesanio Hall

Marital bliss awaits Mackenzie McKee and Khesanio Hall. "I got engaged last night," the 29-year-old McKee told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 29. "This is very, very new. It was a big surprise."

The Teen Mom alum gushed that Hall coordinated the attendance of her father and sisters at the engagement – and even found a heartwarming way to incorporate her late mother, Angie Douthit, in the momentous occasion. McKee's mom tragically passed away in December 2019 following a battle with cancer, a journey later depicted in an April 2020 episode of MTV's Teen Mom OG.

"All the people I loved were here and everyone was crying and it was just, he made it very, very special," she told Us Weekly. "It means a lot to me." While McKee noted that her ring requires resizing as it's "too big," she revealed that Hall had it custom-crafted to feature "a little golden." She added, "Bring on the wedding planning!"

McKee admitted that she initially "felt a little crazy" discussing her whirlwind romance with Hall as their bond progressed "very, very fast." "We met one night and then we talked every night after that," she said. "We kind of knew, and it's almost been two years and there's not one day that I doubted or had any doubts. I'm just really happy and I've never had this kind of love. I just really, really look up to him as a person and he just kind of stepped in and raised these kids."

McKee had previously hinted to her fans that she was prepared to take the next step with Hall. After Hall shared a heartwarming snapshot of the couple locked in a passionate embrace on the beach in February, a user commented, "Waiting for that engagement post." McKee responded, "Mack Hall don't sound too bad does it." McKee officially disclosed her love with Hall on Instagram in January 2023, uploading a photograph of the pair gazing adoringly into each other's eyes, accompanied by several red heart emojis.

Prior to her relationship with Hall, McKee had an on-again, off-again romance with Josh McKee, whom she wed in August 2013. In 2022, the couple split up and posted their decision on social media. Mackenzie filed for divorce that same year. The pair welcomed Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs in 2011, 2014, and 2016, respectively.