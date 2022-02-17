‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Season 2 Fate Revealed

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is coming back for more drama in Season 2. MTV has renewed the Teen Mom spinoff series, which premiered its first season in January, bringing together moms from across Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to party, bond, and learn more about themselves as they come together as co-stars, moms and friends.

The Season 2 cast has yet to be announced, but the first season featured Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones, with a special guest appearance by Farrah Abraham. Prior to Family Reunion‘s premiere, the cast opened up to PopCulture.com about Abraham’s explosive return, which Cline called “weird” and “awkward.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly when this whole idea came about, it was very made very clear that everybody was invited. If you were a part of this franchise, you’re invited. You’ve earned your spot, I guess,” Bookout added. “She had a right to be there and she showed up and then more people showed up.” Portwood added, “But there [were] a lot of people actually, surprise guests that came in other than Farrah. So I mean that was pretty cool.”

Cline and Jones also finally made peace after years of feuding online and on-camera. Following the explosive fight on night one, Cline told PopCulture, “I mean, I feel like it was about time. I think that there was a lot of stuff that was going on previously that I felt like it was time to get it all out of the air. And honestly, the kind of person I am, it was the first night and I felt like … I have to get off my chest how I’m feeling the first night so it’s not like this awkward, weird energy the rest of the trip.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Either we’re going to fight or we’re going to get along or whatever.’ But after the first night of us all hanging out, I wanted to… I don’t know how to explain it. Like [have] some kind of resolution or to get the elephant out of the room, I guess.”

Also returning for another season is Teen Mom 2, MTV announced Wednesday. The 11th season of Teen Mom 2 kicks off March 8 at 8 p.m. ET and stars Jones, DeJesus, Cline, Messer and Kailyn Lowry as they navigate relationships, parenting and their careers. Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.