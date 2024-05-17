Farrah Abraham Is Not Happy About Jenelle Evans' 'Teen Mom' Return

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham has an issue with Jenelle Evans being asked to return to the series. Evans, who was fired from the MTV staple five years ago, will return in a limited role on the spinoff Family Reunion. Abraham was also fired from the franchise after a controversial sex tape and assaulting a producer on the show.

The former reality star shared a a video Wednesday that touched on the big news of the week and she touched on Evans' return to the show. Evans is sarcastic of Evans' comeback but also makes it clear she doesn't agree with the network's decision.

She doesn't believe returning to the show is good for Evans' mental health. Abraham says Evans should be focused on healing.

Evans is currently in the middle of a divorce from her husband of six years, David Eason. The divorce comes after Child Protective Services opened an investigation into the family and her teenage son from a previous relationship, Jace, was temporarily removed from their home amid allegations of abuse, seemingly from Eason. Evans was fired from the reality series after Eason shot and killed their family dog after he alleged the dog bit their then 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Evans gained custody of Jace after her mother Barbra raised him since he was a toddler.

Evans and Abraham have been feuding for some time. Evans shaded Abraham last winter when she asked if Abraham's daughter, Sophia, needed a welfare check while her mom posted pictures and videos to social media of her and her beau that didn't include the teenager. Abraham retaliated noting Evans' own issues.