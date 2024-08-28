'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Buys 15-Year-Old Daughter a Tesla Cybertruck

Farrah Abraham's parenting choices always land her in hot water. The Teen Mom alum recently paid serious cash for her 15-year-old daughter Sophia's new car. The teen was gifted a Tesla by her mother. And it's not your average model of the electric vehicle. TMZ reports Abraham brought Sophia the Tesla Cybertruck for her first whip, despite the teenager not even having a driver's license yet. To top it off, Abraham tells the outlet that she let Sophia pick out her first car.

Abraham says after they pick up the car next week, she'll let Sophia customize the chrome car to her liking. Luckily, she'll be able to do it while she works on transitioning from having her learner's permit to her full license and hit the road with her new expensive car. The car is reportedly over $120k.

Abraham has caused controversy with her parenting decisions before. One of the most recent outrages she caused was allowing Sophia to get a few facial piercings, and dye her hair.

Sophia was gifted the piercings for her 14th birthday. Her mom shared videos of her getting pierced to her TikTok account. And she ignored the backlash, sticking by her daughter and saying it's a form of self-expression.

"HAPPY 14th Birthday! #snakebite & #earlobe piercing party! 6 piercings later #snakebitepiercings you match your snake 🐍 can you even eat your cake ? 🎂," Abraham captioned her post.

She later defended her decision, telling InTouch Weekly in a statement that she "won't be shaming my daughter." She added: "I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become. The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That's part of a teen journey as I don't have my belly button piercing anymore. I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen."