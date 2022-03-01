‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Defends Allowing Daughter to Get Her Septum Pierced

Farrah Abraham is defending herself after coming under fire for allowing her daughter, Sophia, to get her septum pierced on her 13th birthday. The Teen Mom star defended her actions from fans who criticized her by telling TMZ that the nose piercing is entirely legal.

Abraham spoke to TMZ about the situation and began by saying that her daughter’s “generation of 13” is much different than hers was. She explained that Sophia is the first in her family to get a septum piercing, something that she’s not a big fan of personally. However, Abraham said that when it comes to her daughter getting the piercing done, she’s glad that it was done by a professional instead of something that she snuck off to do on her own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abraham then spoke directly to those who may feel as though it’s “inappropriate.” She explained that it was entirely legal and that she wanted to make sure that Sophia could get the process done as safely as possible. The Teen Mom OG alum also said that she’s simply trying to do her best as a single mom. She said that when it comes to Sophia getting more piercings in the future, she would be okay with it as long as it’s safe and professionally done. Although, it’s a different story when it comes to tattoos, as Abraham said that she’s unsure if she’ll ever be supportive of her child getting inked.

Abraham’s statement comes days after posting about her daughter’s 13th birthday celebration. On Sophia’s own Instagram account, she posted a video of herself getting her septum pierced. Alongside the video, she wrote that this was her one birthday wish this year. She wrote, “I got my septum piercing for my birthday!! I am so happy with how it turned out! I am the first person in my family to get a septum piercing at 13!! Birthday wish came true!!”

Of course, Abraham also acknowledged her daughter’s birthday on her own Instagram account. She posted photos from their “grunge” celebration and noted that she wanted to be sure to post them as soon as it turned Feb. 23, her birthday. Abraham captioned the photos, “Love you my 13 year old! I’m very proud of you! Wishing you the best teen years of your life!”