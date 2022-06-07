'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Reveals New Boyfriend

✖

Farrah Abraham is getting back out there when it comes to her dating life, finding romance with longtime friend and guitarist Mack Lovat, the former Teen Mom star told TMZ Tuesday. After leaving a trauma treatment center earlier this year following her January arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard, Abraham looked happy as she cozied up with Lovat during a PDA-filled outing captured on camera. See the photos here.

Abraham said that Lovat, whose band Minus Gravity is signed to Capitol Records, first slid into her DMs two years ago asking her out on a date. The two went on a socially-distanced park date at first, then a basketball game, but decided to just stay friends. However, as the photos of the two locking lips in Hollywood prove, their relationship has shifted more to the romantic side in recent days.

The MTV alum told TMZ she and Lovat spent her birthday at the end of May together in Hawaii alongside her 13-year-old daughter Sophia. Then when they returned to Los Angeles, they simply kept hanging out. Despite labels, Abraham said she loves how Lovat keeps out of the drama and away from the spotlight, especially as she completes her seven remaining months of outpatient therapy and works on her sobriety.

Abraham first sought treatment after her January arrest, which came after she allegedly slapped a security guard during a night out at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. While Abraham has threatened to sue the company that hired the security guard who apprehended her, performing a citizen's arrest, she also checked herself into a treatment center in early March.

On social media, she told her followers that she was seeking treatment for her own "healing," explaining, "I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down." She continued, "No matter your traumas-whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don't see them-I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year after one of my hardest years."