‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Says Ex David Eason Wrongfully Broke Into Her Property

Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband David Eason are still battling it out. Amid their divorce, the Teen Mom star is alleging that her ex broke onto her property and tried to steal dirt bikes and ATVs. It was all caught on video and even cops watched it go down. She spoke with TMZ and said Eason, his current girlfriend and three men used bolt-cutters and cut off the locks to the gate at her North Carolina property. After breaking inside of her home, she says they loaded up all her motorcycles and other property on a trailer.

Evans says Eason doing so is a violation of a court order she got during their divorce. The order prevents him from being on her property. He admitted to knowing about the order because he told the local sheriff’s department about it and they sent a deputy to escort him while he recovered items.

Evans has been in the news as of late for drama with her own boyfriend. She is currently living in Las Vegas with her kids but was able to talk to the deputy in the case against Eason through her Ring camera. She claimed Eason missed the deadline to collect his stuff. Eason was instructed to put the items back. Evans plans to pursue legal action.

As for Evans, she’s been in her own legal trouble. According to The Ashley, she got into an explosive fight with her boyfriend, August Keen, who is also her manager. Keen reported the incident to Las Vegas police and told them she’d “been hitting” him “all night,” and that she was drunk after allegedly having 9-12 drinks. He also told police that Evans took pills, smoked “a lot of weed” and was “drinking a lot.” Keen declined to press charges against Evans.