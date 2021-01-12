'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham Quits Twitter Over Donald Trump Ban, But Continues to Post

Teen Mom 2 alum Farrah Abraham wrote via Twitter on Friday that she was leaving the social media platform in light of the company's permanent ban of President Donald Trump's account. Although, she continues to utilize her Twitter account to retweet other users and to reply to certain individuals. As a result, fans have responded to Abraham to criticize her stance on Twitter's ban of Trump's account, especially as she continues to have her own account up and running on the site.

Abraham originally posted a tweet in which she criticized Twitter for permanently banning Trump's account. She wrote that they were "silencing authentic and real works in history" by implementing this ban. In a subsequent message, the reality star wrote that she was saying "bye" to Twitter as she claimed that the platform "abuses its power , silences voices, and does this to a world leader. [sic]" It should be noted that Twitter permanently banned Trump's account following the riot that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which involved a mob of the president's supporters storming the building and causing it to go under lockdown. Twitter stated, "After close review of recent Tweets from the ["realDonaldTrump"] account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence." The company went on to note that they have a "public interest framework" in place so that users can hear "from elected officials and world leaders directly."

@Twitter & all at #twitterhq I hope you recognize as a privately held company showing your deleting a world leaders account , silencing authentic and real works in history shows the world how insignificant Twitter is as you choose to be one sided, open to eliminating all voices pic.twitter.com/ERsfmdi8j5 — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) January 9, 2021

#ByeTwitter if a social platform abuses its power , silences voices, and does this to a world leader - I’m not supporting or wasting further time on the corrupt privately held platform . Wrong is wrong , no spit , hate, or lies make this action ok #TheEnd #twitter @TwitterSafety pic.twitter.com/5XAufADOhO — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) January 9, 2021

Considering the fact that Abraham took to Twitter to share her opinion over the company's Trump ban, many users wasted no time in responding to her active account in order to share their own thoughts about her take. Scroll down to read what some of those individuals had to say to the Teen Mom 2 alum.