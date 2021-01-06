US Capitol on Lockdown Amid 'Complete Chaos' as Trump Supporters Mob the Area While Congress Counts Electoral College Votes

✖

A chaotic scene broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Multiple reporters have said that the U.S. Capitol building is on complete lockdown now as President Donald Trump's supporters, who gathered in order to protest the outcome of the election as Congress voted to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win, have broken into the location. On social media, many of those reporters have even posted photos and videos of those very protestors breaking into the Capitol, with NBC News journalist Jake Sherman even writing that they were "under siege."

The Capitol is literally being broken into. We’re under siege. pic.twitter.com/HW5bxbyr0h — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 6, 2021

This story is developing.