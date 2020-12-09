'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Dresses up in Wrapping Paper Covered With Her Own Face

✖

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is celebrating the holidays in style. More specifically, she's celebrating the Christmas season in true "Farrah" style, as she showcased on her Instagram on Monday. In her post, the reality star shared that she has created her own wrapping paper with her face on it, and fans can even buy the product for their holiday gift-wrapping duties.

Abraham posted a clip of herself actually wearing the Farrah-inspired gift wrap. In the video, she noted that "you are the gift under the tree," and showcases herself wearing a skirt, top, and cape all made out of the wrapping paper. She topped off her look by wearing a large white bow on her head to really bring home the Christmas look. Alongside the clip, she wrote, "The best gift this Christmas is you! I can make snow-Angels & have reindeer dance on me & you can too! My fashionable present dress it’s so 2021!" The reality star also directed her fans to giftwrapmyface.com, which is where she secured the fun wrapping paper.

Abraham has truly been in the Christmas spirit as of late. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the former Teen Mom star and her daughter, Sophia, traveled to Alaska to have a "White Thanksgiving." During their excursion, the two even got to take a trip to see Santa Claus at the "North Pole." Abraham posted a video where she discusses Santa with her daughter, who says that Santa isn't real, leaving her mom shocked. The video then showcases the mother-daughter duo gearing up in their protective wear to take their flight to Alaska and, subsequently, the North Pole (presumably the town of North Pole, Alaska).

The clip ends with Abraham and Sophia finally arriving at the North Pole. They didn't just visit the location though, they actually got to visit Santa's workshop. The workshop features everything that you would expect it to have, including Santa's naughty or nice list, toys, and, of course, Mr. and Mrs. Claus themselves (who did wear masks while mingling with visitors). Even though Sophia told her mother that Santa wasn't real earlier in the video, she could be seen telling Santa what she wanted for Christmas.