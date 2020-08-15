'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Hits Back at Trolls Saying Daughter Sophia Has No Friends

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is taking a swing at an Instagram troll who said her daughter, 11-year-old Sophia Abraham, has no friends of her own age. Sophia is her mother's frequent social media co-star and is often put in situations many of Abraham's followers find inappropriate for children her age. This time, Abraham told a troll that Sophia "clearly" has friends, but they are not hanging out with her now due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Abraham recently shared a video of herself surprising Sophia with a Hello Kitty mirror. "Does that child have ANY friends? Would love to see her play like a normal kid with other kids," one person wrote in the comments. "Clearly she does!" Abraham replied. "P.S. COVID a pandemic is going on! Wow." This response did not suddenly stop people form criticizing Abraham for her parenting, with some shocked to see the long, pointed black nails Sophia has been wearing in recent videos.

"Really she is a kid why you trying to make her grow up so fast don't you have friends your age," one Instagram user wrote in response to a video Abraham posted on Thursday. "You're trying to be more of a friend to your child than a parent," another person wrote. "Does she have any dolls? Has she ever played with dolls or anything toys in her age group? This is beyond odd and then the nails," one more follower wrote.

Earlier this month, Abraham defended her daughter's long nails. "Allowing Sophia to be creative in her art and discovery of beauty is nothing to be ashamed of," she told InTouch Weekly after she shared a video on Instagram and TikTok showing off a manicure Sophia recently got. Abraham said she is trying to teach Sophia about the importance of "nail health and safety" after she had her own "scary foot breakout." Abraham is "happy Sophia will be prepared and educated about nail wellness," she said.

Abraham said the "shaming" of her child and other children on social media should stop. “Physiologists clearly show that is bad for kids," the former MTV star said. "More parents should guide and educate their children to be prepared for the future."

Last year, Abraham said she took Sophia to therapy because of the online bullying she faces. Sophia was also bullied at school for "not having a father," Abraham revealed in a 2017 Instagram post. "She gets so much hate for being online schooled or homeschooled," Abraham said on the Juicy Scoop podcast in 2019. "Sophia doesn't pay attention to cyberbullying. She is just totally overcoming it."