‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Reveals Daughter Sophia Is Attending Therapy

Farrah Abraham is opening up about her daughter’s struggles with her father’s death. Teen Mom fans know Sophia Abraham’s father passed away in a car accident when Farrah was eight months pregnant. Since then, fans have seen as the mother and daughter have experienced life publicly on reality shows and social media.

While many fans spend a lot of time judging Farrah’s parenting choices on a daily basis, the reality television personality opened up about Sophia visiting a therapist.

“We do a lot of family therapy because of her not having her father and also being in the public eye,” Farrah said during an appearance on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast.

Farrah also said her daughter participates in online schooling, E! News first reported. She cited the main reason for homeschooling as trying to avoid bullies, though Sophia gets plenty of criticism from online trolls on social media.

“She gets so much hate for being online schooled or home schooled,” Farrah said. “Sophia doesn’t pay attention to cyber bullying. She is just totally overcoming it.”

Farrah also commented on Sophia’s choice to clap back at her haters on social media. The young social media influencer has more than 738,000 followers on Instagram.

“She gets so much hate and it’s so crazy,” Farrah said. “Whatever works for Sophia for making her feel strong, that’s what I’m about.”

Sophia made headlines earlier this week after she dropped an F-bomb during an interview with The Daily Mail when discussing online bullying.

“I just ignore it! And be like ‘You’re a f—ing hater!’” Sophia replied.

Farrah, who was with her during the interview, told her daughter not to do that. She put her hand on Sophia’s shoulder, and said, “No, we don’t call anyone names.”

Farrah also discussed the possibility of expanding her family in the future. While she is currently single, she said she is open to having another baby on her own.

“I’ve always been open to adopting so there’s a lot of good you can do there,” Farrah said on the podcast. “Sophia is open to adoption. I can do anything on my own.”

During her chat she also reflected on how far she has come since she first became pregnant as a teenager.

“I can’t even tell you. From being a teen who’s pregnant, trying to graduate high school early, start college early… there was just so much change that went on during those eight months I was pregnant,” Farrah said. “When Sophia popped out, my whole life was different so it was so dramatic for me.”