'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Slammed Over 11-Year-Old Daughter Sophia's Long Nails

Farrah Abraham is getting another round of negative comments from the people who criticize her parenting of 11-year-old daughter Sophia. The former Teen Mom OG star drew attention to her daughter's nails with a new TikTok the pair posted on Instagram Tuesday, in which they shake their stuff while pouring milk into a wine glass. Sophia's followers quickly noticed the little girl's long acrylic nails, which they thought were inappropriate for someone her age.

"What little girl needs that long of nails?" one person commented, as first noted by InTouch Weekly. "Those long nails aren't cute. They really don't look good on a young girl but I'm going to assume you're having fun in summer and it's not an every day look," another follower added with the caveet, "However I think the song and video is cute and I think you're adorable Sophia and very pretty and cute." Still, another responded to the critics, "I don't know why you all follow people on here just to criticize them. She and her daughter make cute tik tok videos together, leave them alone."

Abraham is no stranger to criticism when it comes to her mothering decisions. Last month, the reality personality caused a stir when she revealed she had already had the sex talk with her daughter, with one of her followers commenting at the time, "This poor little girl has grown up too fast with this mother. Good lord, I pray for her future."

As for her own future, Abraham told InTouch Weekly last month that she would be open to reuniting with her fellow Teen Mom stars. "I think adult conversations would be amazing," she told the outlet. "I mean, I would be open to even hosting a special for Teen Mom, you know, and having all those conversations with everyone. Maybe I'll pitch that, but I don't know when they're going to be back to [filming]."

Following her dramatic exit from Teen Mom OG in 2018, Abraham went to college for business entertainment and said she would be graduating in just a few months. "I have my own focus, my own future," she told the outlet. "I think that’s more understanding now. And again, it took conversations on the back end and I can only imagine from a front end of talent, what the conversations would be totally different now."