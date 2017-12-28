Farrah Abraham Says Daughter Was Bullied for ‘Not Having a Father’

Farrah Abraham claims her daughter Sophia was bullied in school for a heartbreaking reason.

The Teen Mom OG cast member revealed that her 8-year-old daughter was bullied for “not having a father” in a lengthy Instagram post Thursday remembering her former boyfriend Derek Underwood, who died a month before their daughter was born.

Abraham posted a photo of Underwood’s grave, decorated with a floral wreath with red bows and ornaments attached.

Underwood died in a car accident on Dec. 28, 2008, while Abraham was eight months pregnant with Sophia. While the two weren’t together at the time of his death, she called him her “first love” and “only true love” in her book My Teenage Dream Ended.

“In loving remembrance to Derek Underwood, 12/28/2008 father, son, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more,” Abraham wrote in the caption. “December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia.”

She continued, writing that her daughter had been bullied at her former public school for “not having a father.”

“I thought why would any child not understand that’s out of one’s control and no one would ask for that,” the MTV cast member wrote. “In a world full of ignorance and wrongdoing I’m happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance.”

She then alleged a former employers of hers and her mother, Debra Danielsen, tried to use Underwood’s “loss as their gain.”

“This year I saw an employer longtime production and my mother try to use my loss as their gain for heartache and to act as though they cared about my health and supported the struggles of the loss of Derek I go through,” she wrote. “But for years they could not let it be at peace as nothing needs to be relived and this year of review has spoken for those who can not live life peacefully with you and support your growth and are not excited for your future and living better, happier, healthier are no longer welcome.”

The 26-year-old thanked Underwood’s spirit for “always watching over us,” adding that she and Sophia were having fun on a trip to Hong Kong that he “would love.”

Photo credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff