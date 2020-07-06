'Teen Mom OG' Alum Farrah Abraham Has Had 'the Talk' With 11-Year-Old Daughter Sophia

Farrah Abraham is accustomed to being criticized over her parenting tactics for her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia. The Teen Mom OG alum found herself once again raising eyebrows after admitting in an interview with US Weekly that she has already had “the talk” with her child.

The 29-year-old said she had the “birds and the bees” talk already because of her doing more and more sleepovers with her friends and since some of them have older siblings, she felt that she “definitely” had to sit her down before she learned of it another way. “That has kind of sped up the conversations,” she explained, noting that the sleepovers she have attended have had some pretty shocking events transpire. Along with chatting to her daughter about the uncomfortable subject for most, Abraham said she has even spoken with parents when she finds out one of their children may have done something wrong. “I will pick up the phone,” Abraham revealed, adding that many of the parents have appreciated her up-front approach and thanked her on occasion for pointing out where they may have slipped up with their own children.

One user in particular remarked, “This poor little girl has grown up too fast with this mother. Good lord, I pray for her future.” It seemed that more support for her decision to have the sex talk with Sophia came in than those against, however, with one follower commenting, “Probably the most logical and smartest thing this woman has ever done. Kudos to her.”

Over the years, Abraham has made a lot of questionable decisions when it comes to her daughter. From photos of her in lingerie with Sophia present to the way some think she has rushed her development as a child, Abraham has been on the receiving end of some hostile comments. She recently posted a controversial TikTok in which she showed off a vibrator in a video that also featured her daughter besides her.

Speaking with InTouch Weekly, Abraham explained how beneficial it has been for Sophia to see her late father's family, who died in a car crash in 2008. She said her daughter "craves" getting to learn more and more about her father through his family. "I’m so grateful for Sophia’s father’s dad’s side of the family and us getting along," she stated. The relationship mostly pertains to Underwood's father as she still has not had a reliable relationship with his mother.