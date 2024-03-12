'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' Cast Teases 'Less Crying, More Partying' in Season 3 (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is bringing the party for Season 3! Teen Mom stars Cheyenne Floyd, Zach Davis, Jade Cline and Briana DeJesus opened up to PopCulture.com about the brand new season of the MTV spinoff ahead of Wednesday's premiere, revealing which of their co-stars "really turned up" in Cartagena.

Hosted by Cline and Floyd this season, the Teen Mom couples trip mixes fun with function as the reality personalities work to rekindle romances and face their issues with the help of professional life coaches. Cline told PopCulture she was looking for "less crying, more partying" on this vacation, noting that last season of Family Reunion was "so emotionally heavy" she wanted to bring a lighter vibe this year.

Leah Messer was definitely on board for that, as the Family Reunion cast agreed she surprised them the most with her partying this season. Cline joked that Messer "really turned up" to a point she didn't expect, while Cory Wharton unsurprisingly went "crazy" at the beach resort. "We all expect it from him, but I think I didn't expect some of the stuff that happened with Leah," Cline teased. "I didn't expect that, so I think that was a little fun surprise."

"I was definitely on the party train with Jade, but I think also as a newlywed, I was into couples therapy [and] group therapy," added Floyd, who tied the knot with Davis in Sept. 2022. "I wanted all of us to really get in touch with our partners." Cline confessed, "We did cry a lot," as Floyd chimed in, "But it was good tears, more than negative tears, I think."

With two young kids at home, Floyd said she was excited to take advantage of being "semi-alone" with her husband and "tap into our honeymoon phase, because we felt like we skipped over that when we got married." Davis told PopCulture he felt like they worked on "communication" as a couple on the retreat, with Floyd adding, "I learned that apparently I'm controlling and I need to take the backseat." She continued, "I would say I'm still working on it, but I know. I'm admitting it now. The first step is admitting my problems."

With Cline filming the Family Reunion just weeks before her wedding to Sean Austin, she admitted the proximity of events "added to the stress of the show," which led to a "rocky" beginning of their trip. Like Floyd, Cline learned she was "almost too assertive" in her relationship, but that the counseling helped her realize she's working with her now-husband, not against him. "I think that's something [where] I came to this realization that this is my person, this is my buddy, this is my teammate," she explained. "Everything we face is together, as a team, and it's not something we have to combat with one another."

DeJesus may have gone into the trip single, but she also took away plenty of relationship revelations. "I noticed that I am a terrible picker and there's a lot of things that I need to work on within myself," she shared. "I think I need to learn how to water myself more, love myself more. So that's just what I'm currently doing right now."

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Season 3 also stars Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney; Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra; Cory Wharton's girlfriend Taylor Selfridge; Kayla Sessler and her boyfriend Ryan Leigh; Mackenzie McKee and her boyfriend Khesanio Hall; as well as single Kiaya Elliot.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion returns with a brand new season on Wednesday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.