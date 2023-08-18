'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Learned to Trust Her 'Intuition' After Split From Ex-Fiancé (Exclusive)

Leah Messer is trusting her gut as she moves on from the end of her engagement to ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley. The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Wednesday's episode of the MTV show, reflecting on how she managed to rebuild and move on from the October 2022 split.

"I am doing great now," she told PopCulture. "It definitely took some time, just reevaluating and reflecting and realizing what I was going to take from that breakup and allow it to make me better. But I'm ultimately doing great." When it comes to the biggest lesson she's taken away from her relationship with Mobley, which fans saw play out on Teen Mom after the two went Instagram official in September 2021, Messer said it all comes down to "intuition."

"Trusting my intuition. That's it. Trusting my intuition the first time," she shared. "I think I would second guess myself at times and I'll never do that again." Watching the early days of her breakup play out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has been "a little difficult," as Messer accused her ex of faking her name on the deed to their house, calling the whole relationship a "facade" on the show.

"A lot of emotions came up for me and one of those emotions was anger," Messer said. "I was very angry with how it played out [with] just a little bit of deception, but not a lot." Messer and Mobley are "cordial" now, however, and the MTV personality thinks that everything that went down was "meant to happen." She continued, "I don't think that all breakups have to be bad. I genuinely do not, and that's why me and him are still cordial."

Messer's daughters, Adalynn Faith, 10, and twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13, "did not experience anything traumatic" from the split, and "loved" Mobley, which made it easier to be friendly even after their engagement came to an end. "It doesn't have to end toxic. It just didn't work out," Messer explained. "And that's okay."

When it comes to getting back out there in the dating world, Messer isn't exactly raring to go. "I think that I'll attract whatever's meant for me," she said of her romantic life. "I get to continue showing up and [being] my best self and learning and all of those things, and I'll attract what's meant for me." Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.