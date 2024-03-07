'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Gets Candid About Separation From Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans is ready to move on from her husband of six years, David Eason. The Teen Mom 2 alum confirmed that she is legally separated from. Her rep also confirmed the news to PEOPLE. She's opening up about her decision, responding to fans who were confused about why she filed for a legal separation versus a full divorce. In a TikTok video uploaded on Wednesday, March 6, she told followers: "I would've skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn't, because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses.

Furthermore, Evans admitted she and Eason considered splitting up before but that neither of them wanted to leave their home. But she's now ready to do without the marriage. "So, whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation and I filed something called separation by bed and board," she explained, adding, "If you guys see each other one time, hook up and end up back together just for a night, but then you argue and you're like, 'Nah this isn't going good,' it doesn't matter. The clock restarts, so they're very particular here, which is crazy. That's where I'm at right now and the clock has begun. She also posted another video with music playing in the background celebrating the separation. She captioned the video, "New Chapter Unlocked🔒✨"

The estranged couple share a daughter Ensley, 7. Evans also has two sons, Jace, 14; and Kaiser, 9, from previous relationships.

Evans is alleging a ton in her court documents. She notes Eason's alleged refusal to work, his excessive spending of her money, as well seemingly inferring that he's been abusive.

Evans says she and Eason separated on February 16, "with the intent that the separation be permanent." She adds: "Throughout the duration of the marriage of the parties, the defendant has exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards the plaintiff."