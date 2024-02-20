'Teen Mom' Announces New Season Premiere

Teen Mom: Family Reunion is coming back for Season 3. MTV announced Tuesday that the return of the Teen Mom spinoff series is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, bringing with it plenty of familiar faces and new dynamics as the moms focus on rekindling romances and healing relationships.

The Teen Mom stars are taking things to Cartagena, Colombia for the first-ever international season of Family Reunion, which will span 12 episodes. Couples appearing on this season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion are Maci Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney; Catelynn Lowell and her husband Tyler Baltierra; Jade Cline and her husband Sean Austin; Cory Wharton and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge; Cheyenne Floyd and her husband Zach Davis; Kayla Sessler and her boyfriend Ryan Leigh; Mackenzie McKee and her boyfriend Khesanio Hall. Also appearing this season as single stars are Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kiaya Elliot.

In the first trailer for the new season, Lowell teases some steamy times ahead, telling the camera, "You get parents away from their kids, it's bound to turn up the heat." With talk of "love," "marriage" and "a little bit of drama," Cline tells Floyd, "We're either gonna make or break everyone's relationship here."

There appears to be plenty of relationship drama going on between Wharton and Selfridge, who can be seen slamming the door in the trailer after talking about how she has been cheated on "in every relationship" as Wharton notes they have to work on "all these deep-rooted issues." Bookout and McKinney can also be seen in an emotional couples therapy session, as the 16 and Pregnant alum admits tearfully, "He said he would not want his daughter to become the mother that I am."

"Over the past decade, the moms have struggled with numerous issues including addiction, intergenerational trauma and infidelity in their search for love," MTV teases of the season to come. "In this season, the moms and dads tackle the obstacles in their romantic relationships with guidance from two expert relationship coaches, Dr. Mike Dow and Michaiah Dominguez. In addition to the coaches, the cast members will have each other to lean on through this process. Although no two relationships are the same, these couples share a unique common ground."

A new season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion kicks off Wednesday, March 13th at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.