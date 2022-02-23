‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 11 Premiere Date, Trailer Revealed

On the heels of Teen Mom: Family Reunion coming to an end, MTV has released information about the next season of Teen Mom 2. The next season of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on March 8. In addition to sharing the release date, MTV also revealed a trailer for the next season showing all of the drama that the cast is set to face. The show stars Ashley Jones, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

Deadline reported that Teen Mom 2 will be returning for its 11th season on March 8th. The teaser for the upcoming season teases “bitter battles,” including the ongoing feud between DeJesus and Lowry. At one point, DeJesus said that her co-star is trying to “sue” her, a reference to when Lowry sued her for defamation in mid-2021. The trailer also touches upon many topics that have been discussed on Teen Mom: Family Reunion, including Messer’s new romance with Jaylan Mobley and Jones’ marital troubles with Bar Smith.

Not only did MTV share the release date for the next season of Teen Mom 2, but they also revealed the fate of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The spinoff, which has brought together stars from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, has been renewed for a second season. The current season of Teen Mom: Family Reunion is set to end on March 1. The network has not revealed who will be a part of the second season of the reunion series.

Almost all of the cast members from Teen Mom 2 took part in Teen Mom: Family Reunion. The one outlier was Lowry, who may also have a more limited role in the next season of Teen Mom 2. According to Heavy, Lowry took to social media to weigh in on the newest season of the MTV show. She explained that while she was in the trailer, she may not be featured in as many episodes as fans are expecting. Lowry told her followers, “I’ve done VO for a couple episodes, but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months.” Still, based on the trailer, Lowry will be making an appearance in Season 11. Yet, aside from the drama between her and DeJesus, it’s unclear what MTV will show from the longtime star.