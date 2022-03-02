‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Longtime Star Makes Surprise Appearance in Finale

There was time for one last surprise appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During Tuesday’s finale, all of the women gathered for one last dinner together, during which they spoke about the . Just as several of the stars lamented that some Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars couldn’t make it, Catelynn Lowell joined the party. While Lowell was not able to attend the entire retreat as she had just given birth to daughter Rya, she was able to spend one, memorable night with her fellow Teen Mom stars.

During the group dinner, all of the women reflected on how far they have come. Briana DeJesus even said that she didn’t expect to have such a positive experience, let alone walk away with new friends from the Teen Mom franchise. She explained that because they all live in different states, she didn’t believe that they would even be able to form such close friendships. Now, she’s walking away with even more friends from the franchise, which all of the other moms agreed with.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Still, the Teen Mom OG stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd, lamented the fact that Lowell wasn’t able to attend the retreat. They said that she had given birth to her daughter Rya a month before. So, it wasn’t possible for her to commit to the series. On that very note, the show cut to Lowell, who was making her way into the restaurant where the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars were enjoying their dinner. When she did make her way to the table, the group erupted in surprise, with Bookout even wiping away tears after seeing her friend arrive.

The group then gave Lowell the “tea” about everything that went down. Of course, they gave her the lowdown about Farrah Abraham’s surprise appearance. But, to keep things on a more positive note, they told her about all of the fun they had and how much they were able to bond in the process. Lowell was able to stick around for the last day and all of the ladies (except for Ashley Jones, who became sick after the dinner) enjoyed a bonfire together.

The Teen Mom stars ended the retreat by calling out what they want to leave in the past. All of the stars wrote down what they wanted to leave behind at the retreat, which included everything from mom guilt to a lack of self-confidence. The season ended with all of the stars in a great place as they headed back to their respective homes and families. Even though Teen Mom: Family Reunion has ended, you won’t need to wait much longer to fulfill your Teen Mom fix. The next season of is set to premiere on March 8th and will feature a returning cast of Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry.