‘Teen Mom’ Couple Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Snag HGTV Show

Former Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are returning to reality television, but not on MTV. Instead, the couple will headline a new HGTV home renovation series called Farmhouse Fabulous. The new series is set to debut in spring 2023.

The six-episode show will be filmed in South Dakota, where the DeBowers run their own home renovation business, Down Home DeBoers. Each episode will follow the couple as they help other families renovate their homes. Their life at home will also be featured, as the couple raises their daughters Layne Ettie, 3, and Walker June, 1, and son Watson Cole, 5. Houska, 30, is also mom to Aubree Skye, 12, whom she shares with ex Adam Lind.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” DeBoer, 33, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up – with four kids in tow – showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home,” Houska added.

Houska’s father, Randy, will also have a supporting role, helping the couple juggle family life while starting a successful business. They hope DeBoer’s construction experience and DeBoer’s design instincts will make for a winning combination. The series is produced by RTR Media.

Houska was one of the original stars on Teen Mom 2. She met DeBoer in 2014, and the two married in October 2016. In 2020, Houska announced plans to leave the show after Season 10 ended. In an interview with E! News last year, Houska said she decided to leave the show after a long discussion with Aubree.

“There just came a point-and I think it was a buildup almost-this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Houska said in May 2021. “There were conversations that [my daughter] Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.” Houska also believed now was the right time to leave Teen Mom 2 to give Aubree some privacy as she grows up.

Since leaving Teen Mom 2, Houska has stayed active on social media to promote her business ventures and provide fans with updates on her life. On Instagram, she shared her excitement for Farmhouse Fabulous. She also shared a link for homeowners to apply to be on the show, although they must be located in the Sioux Falls area and have an existing budget of at least $65,000.