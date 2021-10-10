‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska to Cough up Financial Records in Court Case

Former Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband are being ordered to show their financial records in an ongoing court case. Houska 30, and her husband Cole DeBoer, 32, were sued by Envy, a consulting company, for $3 million. Envy accuses the MTV stars of withholding money earned from paid social media promotions. But Houska and DeBoer are claiming they are the ones owed money. They filed a counterclaim in May 2020 claiming Envy withheld over $150k from them.

Recent court documents reveal that both parties have alleged the other is refusing to turn over financial records and wants the court to enforce the other to do so. The Sun reports that a judge has ordered Houska and DeBoer to turn over their records.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Court papers obtained by The Sun state: “Each Defendant shall produce financial records reflecting any revenue deriving from sources as to which Plaintiff is entitled to a share under the parties’ contracts. Defendants may reduce any revenue deriving from other sources.”

Envy has also been ordered to produce their financial records, with the judgment reading in part that the company must “produce financial records reflecting any revenue deriving from its contracts with Defendants.”

The latest legal drama began when the couple’s legal team emailed the judge to get permission to file a motion for Envy to produce more documents – as well as requesting a hearing to “address the issues.” Per the email, Ency “has failed to produce accounting documents for the entire relevant period and has only provided financial and banking statements for approximately seven companies out of approximately 68.”Houska and DeBoer’s team say Envy’s failure to provide the financial information is what started the dispute.

The former reality stars insist the financial records will provide an “accurate picture of exactly how much money Envy received on behalf of Defendants from business generated” and how much they “failed to pay to Defendants.”