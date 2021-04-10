'Teen Mom' Alum Chelsea Houska Shows Post-Baby Body to Kick Off Workout Return

✖

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska gave birth to her daughter, Walker, back in late January. According to The Sun, Houska recently showed off her post-baby body on Instagram. She showed off the snap in order to motivate herself to get back to her goal weight by her birthday in August.

On her Instagram Story, Houska showed off her post-baby body by donning a lounge set from Shop Lily & Lottie. She captioned her photo by sharing that the clothing brand's new lounge set would be released this weekend in three different colors. The reality star also included a countdown clock so that viewers could keep track of when the sets do launch. As The Sun noted, Houska's latest photo comes after she posted a post-baby update back in March. At the time, she wore a pair of tight, lace-up black pants as a part of her "try-on haul." She explained in a video while showing off her look, "They're supposed to be kind of compression-y, but I wiggle my way into- these are larges- and I've been wearing a 7 postpartum in the Kancan jeans."

Houska has been keeping her fans updated about her weight loss goals. She previously explained to her followers that she has a goal weight in mind that she wants to reach by her 30th birthday in August. The former MTV personality said, "I'm ready to just... I turn 30 this year and I'm ready to be motivated." She added, "I have a goal in mind. I want to be feeling 100 percent by then." Houska gave birth to daughter Watson on Jan. 25, whom she welcomed with her husband, Cole DeBoer. Houska and DeBoer share two other children, son Watson and daughter Layne. Additionally, the Teen Mom 2 alum shares daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind.

A few weeks after giving birth to her third daughter, Houska engaged in a Q&A with her fans on Instagram. During the Q&A session, one of her fans asked about the meaning behind baby Walker's name. According to Houska, their daughter's name has a special connection to where she and DeBoer wed back in 2016. She explained, "There is a place that's really special to me, and was special to me growing up... called Walker Valley. Cole and I got married there."