‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Addresses Critics of 18-Year Age Gap With ‘Mature’ Girlfriend

Anna Camp is shutting down criticism of the 18-year age gap between her and girlfriend Jade Whipkey.

Just two days after the Pitch Perfect star, 42, made her red carpet debut with the 24-year-old on-set stylist at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Bride Hard, Camp defended their age difference against critics.

“I’ve dated men exactly my age and Jade is far more mature than any of them,” Camp wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post shared Friday that noted their age difference. “We have more in common than anyone else I’ve ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything.”

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I’m wishing everyone well,” she continued, “especially this pride month.”

Jade Whipkey and Anna Camp attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “Bride Hard” at DGA Theater Complex on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Despite Camp setting the record straight, plenty of people still had an issue with her age gap relationship. “I’m 40. I couldn’t imagine the thought of having a relationship with someone 18 years younger than me even crossing my mind. Cringey for men, cringey for women,” one person commented on the same post, as another person added, “I’m in my mid 30s and I can’t imagine having the necessary common ground to start a relationship with a 20 year old. What could they possibly have in common?”

The You actress confirmed her relationship with Whipkey in May, as she reposted a May 13 Instagram Story first shared by her girlfriend. “Her smile is a poem,” Whipkey wrote at the time, “her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.”

Anna Camp and her girlfriend stylist Jade Whipkey attend “Bride Hard” premiere at the Directors Guild of America theatre in Los Angeles on June 18, 2025. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP)

Camp previously was connected to Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin, whom she divorced after less than two years of marriage in 2019.

“It’s been really scary and liberating at the same time,” Camp said that same year of the changes in her personal life at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour. “I’ve had some life changes go on, and I feel more me than I ever, ever have. It’s a vulnerable place to be, but it’s also really empowering. I just feel really grounded and that the decisions I’ve been making have been for the best. So, that’s good.”

She continued, “I think that I’ve learned that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly and things happen for a reason. I’ve also learned that, in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it.”