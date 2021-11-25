‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska’s Husband Just Shared the Sweetest Proposal Throwback

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer is giving fans a look into the moment he asked for Houska’s hand in marriage. DeBoer proposed to the MTV sensation in 2015. Though their relationship has played out on the show, Houska preferred that MTV cameras not capture their special day of exchanging vows. DeBoer is reflecting on the anniversary of the proposal in a recent Instagram post.

“On this day in 2015, with Aubree’s permission and her as my witness. I got down on one knee and sure got lucky!” he captioned a photo of the two in what looks like a park. Houska’s daughter Aubree from her previous relationship with Adam Lind was right there to experience the special occasion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Houska has praised DeBoer for stepping up as a surrogate father to Aubree. He’s attended daddy-daughter dances and has helped guide Aubree as Lind has been in-and-out most of Aubree’s life. Houska has even had to fight Lind’s parents over visitation for them violating her requests that Lind not be present at certain times with Aubree.

Houska and DeBoer have since had three more children. In November 2020, Houska announced that she’d be leaving the show after 10 years on air in an emotional Instagram post. “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years,” she began in an statement at the time. “After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

She continued: “We’re proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning,” she continued. “Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses. Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media. We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!”