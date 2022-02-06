‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Chelsea Houska Opens up About Ex Adam Lind and His Relationship With Daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2 has chronicled Chelsea Houska’s complex and often contentious co-parenting relationship with her ex, Adam Lind. 16 & Pregnant fans remember Lind demanded she change their daughter Aubree’s last name after their breakup in a shocking text message. Since then, Lind has been inconsistent in terms of the time he spends with Aubree. Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer has taken on the role of Aubree’s surrogate father as Lind’s personal struggles have taken precedence, including his recent legal trouble. But in a recent chat with fans, Houska revealed a surprising update regarding Lind and his relationship with their daughter.

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” Houska told a fan during an Instagram live video on Friday, Feb. 4 of how Lind is doing. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”

Despite Lind’s personal progress, the same can’t be said for his status in his relationship with Aubree. “[She is] still is not close with him,” Houska said of the 12-year-old. “There’s no, like, setup time to see him,” Houska added. “Since I know a lot of people want to know that stuff.”

The former couple first appeared on the MTV reality series in 2010. Houska was 17-years-old when she gave birth to Aubree. With the support of her father, she’s raised Aubree and has tried to navigate a good relationship between Aubree and Lind, though it’s not been easy.

Houska and DeBoer wed in October 2016. Together, they have three other children: Watson, Layne, and Walker. Houska left the show altogether after 10 seasons in 2020 and decided to focus on other ventures.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Housaka told E! News of her decision to leave the show.

Lind has another daughter, Paislee, with another woman. Houska ensures Aubree does see her sister from time to time.